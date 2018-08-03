LEBANON POLICE
From Wednesday
Damaged door — About 9 a.m., caller in the 100 block of North 8th St., reported someone kicked in a door and latch on an outbuilding.
Stolen wallet — About 1:55 p.m., caller reported that her vehicle had been broken into sometime between Sunday and Tuesday and her wallet and a tablet computer stolen. Credit cards were taken but had not been used.
Graffiti — About 2 p.m., caller in the 500 block of South Main St. reported someone had spray painted two picnic tables behind their business.
Stolen TV — About 4 p.m., caller in the 100 block of South 5th St. reported that a 42-inch television had been taken out of her apartment. Caller had left windows open after spraying pesticides and had stayed elsewhere for the night.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Email fraud — About 7 a.m., caller in the 37000 block of Tennessee School Road reported that someone was using her email address while attempting to obtain loans through Quicken Loans and Royal United Mortgage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.