Subscribe for 17¢ / day

LEBANON POLICE

From Wednesday

Damaged door — About 9 a.m., caller in the 100 block of North 8th St., reported someone kicked in a door and latch on an outbuilding.

Stolen wallet — About 1:55 p.m., caller reported that her vehicle had been broken into sometime between Sunday and Tuesday and her wallet and a tablet computer stolen. Credit cards were taken but had not been used.

Graffiti — About 2 p.m., caller in the 500 block of South Main St. reported someone had spray painted two picnic tables behind their business.

Stolen TV — About 4 p.m., caller in the 100 block of South 5th St. reported that a 42-inch television had been taken out of her apartment. Caller had left windows open after spraying pesticides and had stayed elsewhere for the night.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Email fraud — About 7 a.m., caller in the 37000 block of Tennessee School Road reported that someone was using her email address while attempting to obtain loans through Quicken Loans and Royal United Mortgage.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

0
0
1
0
0

Reporter

Load comments