Public Safety Aug. 8

Public Safety Aug. 8

Linn County Sheriff

Fires — About 9:20 a.m. Thursday, deputies reported investigating fires at a Cascade Timber Consulting gate in the 1000 block of Turbyne, Sweet Home.

Burglary — About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, juveniles were identified in an empty residence in the 31000 block of Hydangea Lane, Tangent. No charges, but parents were notified.

Bicycles stolen — About 2 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 31000 block of Hydrangea Lane reported the theft of two bicycles valued at $450. One bike was recovered.

Farmer troubles — About 7:57 p.m. a caller in the 36000 block of Merritt Road, Scio, reported receiving a phone call by mistake, but was worried because person on the line was yelling and cursing. Welfare check requested. Turned out to be a farmer who was having problems moving irrigation pipes and was letting off steam. 

