Public Safety Aug. 7

Albany Police
Assault — About 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, Jacob Tyler Ellingsen, 36, was arrested at a residence in the 900 block of Belmont on five warrants, including fourth-degree assault, and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Burglary — About 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Blaze Lavern McCormick, 47, was charged with first-degree burglary, including the theft of a raft, and was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Linn County Sheriff
Missing bike — About 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 44000 block of Quartzville Drive reported a Kona brand bicycle valued at $1,000 was stolen at Sunnyside Campground.
Dog food stolen — About 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 39000 block of Golden Valley Drive, Lebanon, reported that someone took $350 worth of dog food from inside a closed driveway gate.
Counterfeit money — About 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 100 block of West Halsey Street reported that he received $10,000 in counterfeit money as payment for a vehicle.
Roller accident — About 10:49 p.m. Wednesday, Kali Ragonesi, 25, of Lebanon was driving west on Golden Valley Drive when the vehicle went off the gravel and rolled into a ditch. The vehicle rolled and flipped and came to rest upright. No other vehicles were involved. Ragonesi was treated for minor injuries at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Sweet Home Police
Stolen vehicle — About 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 3000 block of Long Street reported a Green Honda CRV was stolen overnight.
Loose pig — About 9:06 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 1100 block of 18th Avenue reported a pig was loose in the area, currently in a home’s back yard. Pig was returned to owner.
Scammed — About 11 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 1600 block of Dogwood reported he had been scammed, his computer taken over by hackers and charges on his bank account. Bank canceled transaction.
