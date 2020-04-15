Public Safety April 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Linn County Sheriff

Stuck — About 7:28 a.m. Monday, a caller in 33000 block of Twin Buttes West Drive, Halsey, reported getting his vehicle stuck after trying to drive along a farm field to get to Interstate 5. Driver’s cell phone died and deputy assisted him in calling a tow truck.

Missing tools —About 12 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 45000 block of Wiley Creek Drive, Sweet Home, reported that lights and tools were stolen from a logging site.

Sweet Home Police

Truck damaged — About 8:39 p.m. Monday, Tyrone Paul Perrine, 31, was charged with DUII, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and driving uninsured after allegedly striking a pickup in the 2200 block of Long St. Vehicle was impounded. Perrine was booked, cited and released.

