Public Safely Log (July 9)

police tape

ALBANY POLICE

Assault – Monday, Crystal Juarez-Nunez, 22, was charged with fourth-degree assault in the 200 block of Jackson St. She reportedly punched a 22-year-old man in the face and bit him. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Assault – Tuesday, Dustin Levi Brummett, 39, was charged with fourth-degree felony assault after allegedly striking his girlfriend in the eye in the 600 block of Waverly. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing boat — About 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 32000 block of Brewster Road, Lebanon, reported that a row boat had been taken from a barn. A barn door was also damaged.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Attempted criminal mistreatment — From Wednesday afternoon. Jonathan Aaron Bellegante, 36, of Albany, was charged with attempted first-degree criminal mistreatment, attempted third-degree assault and attempted fourth-degree assault. All of the charges were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

