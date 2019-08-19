The 2019 Linn County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) is available for review, according to county public health program manager Glenna Hughes.
The plan can be found at https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/community-health-improvement-process.
Hughes said the document is the product of collaboration between Linn County Public Health and community members and organizations working to improve the health of those who live, learn, work, and play in Linn County.
Every five years Linn County Public Health, in partnership with the community, updates the Community Health Improvement Plan. The plan helps set priority areas to guide the work of the Health Department and community partners over the next five years.
The priority areas of the 2018-2022 Linn County plan are:
• Reproductive and sexual health.
• Community resiliency.
• Healthy neighborhoods.
In 2017 Linn County Public Health released a Community Health Assessment, a resource that describes the health outcomes and the status of factors that influence health in the county. The Community Health Improvement process has undergone several stages of planning and information-gathering, including using data from the assessment, to develop a thoughtful community health improvement plan that responds to the needs of athe community, Hughes said.
Hughes said the 2018-22 plan is "a living document, meaning that as organizations and community members work together on these priority areas, the work of implementing the CHIP is not limited to the work outlined in this document. Its work will evolve and adapt to appropriately respond to the changing environment in which this work takes place.”
As part of the ongoing collaboration, community organizations and members meet quarterly in groups to acknowledge and celebrate successes, welcome new partners, work to respond to barriers, and discuss new opportunities. Anyone who lives, learns, works in or with those living in Linn County can join the groups.
For more information, contact Linn County Public Health at LCCHIP@co.linn.or.us.