SWEET HOME — The Willamette National Forest will host an Aug. 15 potluck picnic in celebration of the Civilian Conservation Corps Company 2907, at the historic Longbow Organization Camp.
Longbow Organization Camp is located 23 miles east of Sweet Home via Highway 20. To reach the location, drivers should turn onto the Gordon Road (2032) after milepost 46 and continue for almost two miles. Those in need of transportation should call ahead to reserve a seat with the Sweet Home Ranger Station, located at 4431 Highway 20 in Sweet Home. The shuttle will leave at 9:30 a.m.
The celebration begins at 11 a.m. with a flag color guard opening the ceremony, followed by a potluck-style lunch at 12:30 p.m. Dish assignments are based on last names beginning with the corresponding letter: hot dish, A-H; salad, I-P; and dessert, Q-Z. Plates, utensils, napkins and beverages will be provided.
“We look forward each year to hosting original members of the CCC Company 2907 and their families at this annual picnic which highlights their valuable contributions including the construction of Longbow Organizational Camp in the 1930s,” said Nikki Swanson, District Ranger for the Sweet Home Ranger District.
Attendees are encouraged to bring photos, news clippings, and other memorabilia from the CCC years to share.
Company 2907, formerly Company 1314, was organized in 1933. The members moved to Camp Cascadia, along the South Santiam River east of Sweet Home, in 1934.
While working in the Willamette National Forest, Company 2907 built 35 miles of forest roads and 80 miles of trails; installed 17 miles of telephone lines; built six fire lookouts and eight bridges; landscaped four acres of grounds near the Cascadia Ranger Station; constructed two large dwellings, an office building and a gas and oil station; and constructed House Rock, Fernview and Trout Creek Campgrounds.
The men also spent more than 7,000 combined days fighting wildfires.
For more information and to make transportation reservations, contact the Sweet Home Ranger District at 541-367-5168.
