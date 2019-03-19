SWEET HOME — The Presidents Club VIP awards, among the top awards awarded for service to the Sweet Home community, now bear the name of one of the city's most prominent boosters.
The recognition will now be called the Mona Waibel Hero Awards in honor of the former mayor and civic leader who died last year.
“Mona defined what volunteering was about,” said Dalton, himself an active community volunteer, during Saturday's Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce Community Awards banquet. “Her whole life here in Sweet Home was dedicated to community service and making our community better. She broke down the walls of indifference to get things done, found good in everyone and wasn’t afraid to speak up for the betterment of all. She did it with enthusiasm, respect and a smile, the same qualities that our recipients here tonight share.”
Here are the people who were honored Saturday with a Mona Waibel Hero Award:
• Dick Knowles’ career was helping others with mental health issues, but during his 22 years in Sweet Home he has been a dedicated volunteer. Knowles chaired the Wilderness Village Project, which hoped to develop the former Willamette Industries mill site, has served on the board of the Sweet Home Economic Development Group, was project liaison for the Sweet Home Downtown Project and assists with the Sweet Home Active Revitalization Effort.
He is a member of the Linn County Mental Health Advisory Board, and chairs the Linn-Benton Housing Authority.
He and his wife, Midge, have three children and five grandchildren.
• Donna Poirier is one of only seven original Oregon Jamboree volunteers.
She has done everything from crowd management to supervising hospitality.
Over the last 10 years she and her Polar Plunge team have raised more than $20,000 for Special Olympics of Oregon.
She volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner at The Point Restaurant and has been Mrs. Claus (along with Santa, her husband Rob) at the annual Singing Christmas Tree.
• Kristi Walker spent 20 years working at Sweet Home Family Medicine and now is the health services project director for the Sweet Home School District.
She helped found the Clothing Closet, which helps up to 30 families per week.
• Bob Weidner serves community members in many ways, often by feeding them.
He has been a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Helen’s Catholic Church for more than four decades and has helped with the monthly breakfast there all of that time. He also volunteers at breakfasts and many other activities at the Elks Lodge.
Weidner and his wife, Betty, moved to Sweet Home in 1969 from Wisconsin.
He was in charge of the St. Helen’s Christmas Baskets program for more than 20 years, collecting food for 50 baskets per year.
He currently sits on the board of the Sweet Home Senior Center.
• Shirley Austin is a driving force behind the high school auditorium remodeling program, has been an Oregon Jamboree volunteer for 25 years and was the Chips ‘n Splinters director for Sportsman’s Holiday.
Austin arranged for the musical entertainment during the Capitol Christmas Tree send-off celebration.
• Sarah Hewitt maintains a 4.0 grade point average at Sweet Home High School, takes honors classes and is the National Honor Society president. She was the school’s Junior First Citizen last fall and was the Freshman Girl of the Year.
Hewitt is the Key Club president, editor of The Huskian school newspaper, co-director of the Sweet Home Youth Advisory Council, serves on the Class Board and was on the Sportsman’s Holiday Court.
Hewitt has amassed more than 1,000 volunteer hours at Sweet Home High School.