A power outage in the Timber Linn area at about 1:18 p.m. Friday in the Timber Linn area of Albany, affected about 3,700 customers for around eight minutes, according to Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt.
Gauntt said the power system sensed a glitch and shut down, but staff could not find a break or maintenance issue. Power was restored within minutes.
The brief outage affected the Linn County Fair, primarily in the Willamette Building.
The carnival and most food carts continued to operate.
Linn County Fair & Expo Center Director Randy Porter said tonight's concert, .38 Special, would have continued since the Main Stage power comes from generators.