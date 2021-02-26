Power outage in Corvallis

A downed tree that fell onto power lines in the vicinity of Northwest Harrison Boulevard between Third and Fourth Streets early Friday afternoon knocked out electricity to about 3,000 Pacific Power customers, according to company spokesman Drew Hanson.

About 1 p.m., Hanson said crews were dispatched to the area and expected to restore power by about 3 p.m.

The power outage affected stoplights, so drivers are reminded to treat intersections as four-way stops.

