Post 10 plans Flag Day service Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Legion Post 10 will host a Flag Day ceremony and retirement of colors at 6 p.m. Sunday, at 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE in Albany.

The community is invited to learn about the proper disposal of flags at the annual event.

The first Flag Day was observed on June 14, 1885, in Wisconsin and President Woodrow Wilson made the date official in 1916.

The U.S. flag has had 50 stars — one per state — since 1959, when Alaska and Hawaii were officially admitted to the union. The flag was designed by Bob Heft, then 17, as a class project.

Although wearing clothing with flag symbols on it is popular, it is actually against Flag Code to put the Stars and Stripes on clothing or other decorative items.

The U.S. flag should be illuminated if left out at night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0