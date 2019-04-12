An inmate in the Linn County Jail died late Thursday in what appears to have been a suicide, according to Sheriff Jim Yon.
About 11:23 p.m., Joseph William Hadley, 46, of Albany, was found by corrections deputies in his cell as the deputies conducted routine cell checks.
Deputies began CPR and called for medics. The Albany Fire Department responded and continued attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful in reviving Hadley.
Sheriff Yon requested that Marion County Sheriff’s Office conduct an investigation in conjunction with the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office.
AAsum -Dufour Funeral Home transported Hadley.
Hadley was in custody for numerous drug charges, being a felon in possession of restricted weapons and two holds for Marion County.