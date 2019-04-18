The Corvallis Police Department arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly passing forged bills more than a dozen times throughout the city.
Jordan Earl Price, 36, of Corvallis, was charged with 14 counts of first-degree forgery, 14 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and 14 counts of second-degree theft. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday afternoon in an arraignment in Benton County Circuit Court.
A probable cause affidavit in the case described 14 different times in March and April that police believe Price passed fake $20, $50 and $100 bills at Corvallis businesses. According to the document, the incidents generally looked like this: Price and a woman would shop. Price would pay with a fake bill, take the change and leave. Business and bank employees later identified the bills as forged and reported them to police.
Price and the woman were connected to the incidents through security footage that reportedly showed them in the businesses or through serial numbers on forged bills that matched serial numbers on other bills Price was seen passing.
Businesses where the bills were allegedly passed included New Morning Bakery, My Campus Closet, Café Yumm, Dari Mart, Safeway, Second Glance Resale, Cascadia Market, Tony’s Smoke Shop, Highland Bowl and multiple Dutch Bros. locations.
The document notes that some of the fake bills appeared to have details drawn on in gold gel pen and the presidential holograms on the bills looked hand-drawn. It also said in December Benton County Sheriff’s Office searched the residence the pair shares, and saw items that could be used in forging U.S. currency, but did not seize them at that time.
As of press time, the woman seen with Price in security footage had not been charged.