Kids in kindergarten through eighth grade can become pioneers for a day (or three) from July 15 to 17 at the Pioneer Day Camp hosted by the Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. SW.
Participant will learn about pioneer life through stories and hands-on activities, and explore the responsibilities of pioneer children as they traveled the Oregon Trail and settled into Albany life.
The camp runs 9:30 a.m. to noon each day. Cost is $50 per child. Registration is limited, and the signup deadline is July 9.
Partial costumes and snacks will be provided.
For more information or to register, contact the Albany Visitors Association at 541-928-0911, or visit the AVA office at 110 Third Ave. SE.