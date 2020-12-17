Pfizer vaccine for medical workers arrives in mid-valley

Brady said it could be spring before widespread public vaccinations occur.

While it can often take from five to 15 years to create a vaccine, get FDA approval and get the vaccine to the public, Brady said, prior testing of similar vaccines over the last seven years and a huge influx of money helped push development of the COVID-19 vaccines to less than one year.

That does not mean that shortcuts were taken or that there is a greater risk to the public, Brady emphasized.

He said trials were conducted using tens of thousands of subjects ranging in age from 16 to more than 65 and both vaccines appear to have a 94% to 95% percent efficacy rate.

In addition to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, several other vaccines are being developed and are in various stages of testing, Brady said.

Brady said there have been some allergic reactions associated with the vaccines, which is common with vaccines in general. Most negative reactions are similar to those from other vaccines, such as soreness near the injection site, redness, swelling, muscle fatigue, headaches, chills and fever.

“It appears to be similar to reactions to the shingles vaccine,” Brady said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}