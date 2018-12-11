SCIO — A new year brings new officers and committee assignments for the Linn County Small Woodlands Association directors.
Lee Peterman of Scio is the group’s new president, taking over for outgoing President Bill Bowling. Tim Otis of Brownsville is the new vice president — charged with setting up association-related activities.
Directors voted on new positions at their Dec. 7 meeting.
Joining the board of directors in 2019 is Sherman Weld of Sweet Home. He and his wife, Leslie, were the Linn County Tree Farmers of the Year in 2018.
Director Jim Cota of Sweet Home will represent the board with the planned Robert Mealey Ponderosa pine project.
Director Larry Mauter of Lebanon will provide publicity and coordinate the association’s website. Director Jane Hufford-Strom of Sweet Home will assist with education activities.
Members remaining at their posts and heading standing committees include Shirley Holmberg, treasurer; Jonathan Christie, secretary; Jim Merzenich, membership; Bonnie Marshall, seeding sale; Fay Sallee, education; Katie Kohl, scholarships; Mary Brendle, activities and Joe Holmberg, tree farmer of the year.