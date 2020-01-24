Perkins to seek Merkley's senatorial seat

Jo Rae Perkins filed Jan. 17 to run for U.S. Senate against Democrat Sen. Jeff Merkley.

She had originally filed for the U.S. House of Representatives in Congressional District 4, but said in a prepared statement that after watching Merkley spend months “focused on the sham impeachment trials," she believes it's time for a change in leadership.

“While Oregon families are expressing their frustration with job-killing regulations, the price of prescription drug prices, radical policies like the Green New Deal and national security, Jeff Merkley has been more focused on impeaching the president and political games irrelevant to Oregonians,” Perkins said. “Merkley has done a great job of representing Chuck Schumer’s political goals, but it’s time for someone to represent the people of Oregon.”

She previously ran for Merkley's seat in 2014.

Perkins has a background in financial services, real estate, banking, education and small business. She is an elected precinct committee person for the Linn County Republican Party and a delegate to the Republican State Central Committee, and has also served as Linn County GOP chairwoman for two years. She has also been active with the Oregon Republican Party, having served on its Resolutions Committee, and as an ORP Platform Section chair and vice-chair.