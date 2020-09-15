Pearl Harbor survivor David Russell notes 100th

Russell said he didn’t have anything big planned for the day.

“At my age, I’ll probably go home and fall asleep in my recliner,” he said.

Although he's a bit hard of hearing and uses a cane to get around, Russell looks fit as a fiddle and would still look sharp in his Navy uniform.

One of the first people to greet Russell outside the Legion Hall was his longtime friend Karen Sevolt.

“More than 40 years ago, I used to have coffee with Dave and his wife at Eve’s Buffet at Fred Meyer,” Sevolt said. “We’ve been friends ever since.”

Sevolt praised Russell for being “a really nice, generous guy. He’s a really good friend. He’s always on time. I think that’s because of his military training.”

Air Force veteran Mario Gutierrez said he and Russell have breakfast at the Legion Hall nearly every morning.

“He’s a nice guy, very smart and he gets around good for his age,” Gutierrez said. “He still drives his own car. He’s just an all-around nice guy. He never says anything bad about anybody.”

Russell grew up on a farm in Nebraska and joined the Navy in 1939 to escape the poverty of the Great Depression.