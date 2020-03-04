PCC's Lisa Avery named to succeed Greg Hamann at LBCC helm

Lisa Avery, president of the Sylvania campus of Portland Community College, will succeed Greg Hamann as president of Linn-Benton Community College effective July 1, the college’s Board of Education decided unanimously Tuesday evening.
Hamann has been LBCC president for 10 years. The institution serves more than 18,000 students through 80 programs with centers in Sweet Home, Lebanon, Albany and Corvallis.
Avery has held her current position at PCC, which has 1,300 employees and serves 27,000 students, since 2015.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lisa Avery to LBCC as our next president,” Board Chairman Jim Merryman said. “”She brings an incredible track record of leadership and experience to this role, and is the right leader to continue building LBCC’s mission of student success and community and economic vitality.”
He added, “We look forward to a seamless transition and I am very proud to be a part of this historic moment for our community college.”
At PCC, Avery has been an advocate for equitable student success, increased student access, sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion. She was a steward of new programs including nursing, engineering, dental hygiene and automotive technology. She also helped develop a new Center of Excellence in Cybersecurity.
The Sylvania Campus budget is about $94 million, plus bond support. The 122-acre campus includes 14 buildings with some 1 million square feet of space.
Avery is a proponent of strategic partnerships and has testified on behalf of the Community College Support Fund, Applied Baccalaureate Programs, the Community College Transfer Bill and capital projects.
She serves on numerous national community college committees.
Before coming to Portland Community College, Avery was vice provost of strategic partnerships at the Community Colleges of Spokane and was a professor at Eastern Washington University.
A native of LaPorte, Indiana, Avery earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University and a master’s and doctoral degrees in social work from the University of Chicago.
“I am deeply honored to become part of the Linn-Benton Community College family,” Avery said. “I am proud to help carry on many great LBCC traditions, innovations and student success gains, while working with the board, faculty and staff to envision the road ahead in order to continue serving the communities across Linn and Benton counties.”
“I felt it was important to ensure that LBCC’s next president understands the need to partner with the business community,” said Joan Reukauf, president of Willamette Community Bank and a member of the search committee. “There are so many vibrant businesses in our area that depend on a strong, knowledgeable workforce. Understanding that connection with our local community college is crucial.”
Fellow search committee member, Jason Lane, a second-year LBCC communications student noted, “Our new president has already demonstrated a clear grasp of our mission and values at LBCC.”
Avery was one of three finalists for the position including David Hinds, president of Victoria College in Victoria, Texas and Regan Romali, superintendent-president of Long Beach City College in Long Beach, California, who withdrew from the process last month.