Country music fans attending next weekend’s 26th Oregon Jamboree music festival in Sweet Home will get a sneak peak at a new 40-foot Samaritan Health Services medical bus purchased by the Mario and Alma Pastega Family Foundation in conjunction with Samaritan Foundations.
Ken Pastega said the concept for the unit — which will visit area schools and rural communities — came about when he noticed billboards advertising Samaritan’s numerous health services and a Red Cross bloodmobile mobile unit.
“I thought, there must be a better way to reach people who might have access issues,” Pastega said. “I took photos of the Red Cross unit and we put together a Power Point presentation that I shared with Larry Mullins. I told him that Samaritan needed a wellness bus.”
That meeting was late last year and after Mullins’ retirement, Pastega took his project to new Samaritan CEO Doug Boysen, who gave the project a green light.
“We can reach children at area schools and we can reach families in rural areas with services like flu shots,” Pastega said. “This bus will be about preventive medicine and education.”
Pastega said his family — which includes brothers Gary, Denny and Ken and sister Lisa Pastega Altig — believes this is exactly the type of project his parents, Mario and Alma Pastega who owned the local Pepsi-Cola bottling distributorship for years, would strongly support.
“Dad was always pushing to put more money into the foundation each year,” Pastega said. “Dad did not come from an affluent background, and he was always looking for ways to help other people. He wanted to give back to the people who were loyal to Pepsi.”
The Pastegas and Samaritan Health Services have had a long-standing relationship, but two of their major programs, the Pastega House and the Pastega Cancer Center, are both based in Corvallis.
“With this bus, we will now be looking to help patients in and outside of Corvallis,” Pastega said.
Pastega said the Farber bus was constructed specifically as a mobile medical unit and was found in Flagstaff, Arizona.
“It is a 2013 model with only 19,000 miles,” Pastega said. “A new one costs about $480,000, and we paid $225,000.”
The vehicle includes two examination rooms, a big-screen TV for educational programs and an integrated wheelchair lift. Medical services will not be provided during the Jamboree.
The orange-colored bus was repainted in Samaritan blue and wrapped with Samaritan logos.
Pastega said his vision is that residents of Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties will step up and help fund the operational costs of the mobile unit.
“We estimate there are about 100,000 working-age residents in the three counties,” Pastega said. “What if there was a United Way-style program and every one of them gave $1 per week toward this program? In a year, that would amount to $1.2 million.”
Persons interested in donating to the program may do so at: Mobile Medical Unit, Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, 815 NW 9th St. Suite 136, Corvallis, OR 97330.
The bus will be staffed with a physician or physician’s assistant and a paramedic.
Services will have preventive care and pediatric focuses.
“This isn’t a mobile Urgent Care unit,” said Amie Bodi, director of Urgent Care services. “Someone with a broken arm shouldn’t come to it, but we will provide primary care services to children and others who might not have access.”
After the Jamboree, the bus will visit the annual Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam career fair Sept. 13 in Lebanon. It will begin making its rounds to area schools in October.
