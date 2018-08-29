BROWNSVILLE — From 8 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 6, librarian Sherri Lemhouse will host "Back to School for Parents," a free celebration (or commiseration) time for adults with children returning to school.
“When my children started kindergarten, a group of friends gathered for coffee and tea. Some of us were smiling, but a couple were sad that their baby was growing up and moving on,” Lemhouse said.
Light refreshments will be served.
There also will be activities for children not yet in school.
Call 541-466-5454 for more information.