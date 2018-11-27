LEBANON — Linn Lanes Bowling Center will kick off its annual food drive Saturday, joined by members of the Oregon State football team.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be held at Linn Lanes Bowling Center, 2250 S. Main Road. The OSU football players will be available to meet and greet guests, pose for photos and sign autographs. They will also bowl with the Center’s youth bowlers during their last bowling session of the year.
“This is an exciting time year for many, and it can also be a difficult time for those who are already struggling,” said Linn Lanes owner Gary Heintzman. “It is especially important to teach our young people that one of the best ways to show gratitude for what you have is to share with others.”
Those who bring 10 or more non-perishable food items during the kickoff event will be entered into a drawing for various prizes. Drawing will be held at 12:30 p.m. Hot dogs, soft drinks and small buffet will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Everyone in the community is invited to come support the food drive, learn about the youth bowling program and meet the OSU players.
Linn Lanes will also be giving a coupon for one free game of bowling, or a medium soft drink or coffee for every two items donated. The food drive will continue until Dec. 20. After the Dec.1 event, donations of two cans or more will receive one coupon per person per day.
For more information call 541-451-3900.