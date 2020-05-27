OSU Extension helps farm workers stay safe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Farmers started lining up long before staff arrived at the OSU Extension Service-Linn County office in Tangent Wednesday morning, waiting to pick up free face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer for their employees.

The goal: to keep farm workers safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for 10 members of the Oregon National Guard’s Springfield armory and the Oregon Department of Agriculture — from whom supplies came — to unload boxes containing 60,000 masks and large bottles of hand sanitizer, and the line of cars quickly began moving through the Extension Service parking lot.

“The masks and sanitizer are coming from the Oregon Department of Agriculture,” office manager Michelle Webster said. “They are being distributed at 18 locations and are free.”

Webster said the project was relayed to farmers through the OSU Extension social network and included distribution for farmers in Benton County.

“There was a long line of vehicles when I got here at 7:45,” Webster said. Distribution wasn’t scheduled to start until 9 a.m.