OSU experts urge communities to learn from recent fires

Blunck said it will be important to educate people as quickly as possible, while the fires are fresh in their memories.

He said his parents were in a Level 2 evacuation zone, and while they did a good job using hoses to spray their home with water, they didn’t think about cleaning gutters, which might be filled with dry needles and could be ignited with flying embers.

Wildfires aren’t something most families experience, he said.

Ellsworth said that while fires can be devastating to humans, they can be beneficial from an ecological perspective. Plus, two-thirds of Oregon is not forested but is rangeland, she said.

In the short term, the fires can be harmful to fish habitat, but in the long term, if trees fall into streams, those large woody structures can be beneficial to salmon and other species.

She said it is important to keep fire working within the ecosystem.

Dunn said his brother’s home was destroyed by fire in California and, while his home was insured, insurance will only cover about $30,000 of an estimated $75,000 for property cleanup.