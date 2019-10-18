The Oregon State University Board of Trustees signed off Friday on a slew of capital construction projects, including a $158.8 million renovation of Cordley Hall.
All told, the board approved seven renovation, remodeling and new construction projects with a total price tag of $286.5 million.
Roughly half of the money — $143.2 million — would come from the university. An additional $133.8 million would come from state bonds and legislative appropriations, with the final $9.5 million coming in the form of insurance payments.
Much of the state funding has already been approved by the Legislature, although roughly $50 million still requires a vote of support from lawmakers.
That money will go toward completing a major renovation of Cordley Hall, the biggest-ticket item on the capital improvement program.
The 236,000-square-foot building at 2701 SW Campus Way houses the departments of integrative biology and botany and plant pathology, which serve more than 1,100 students. It also houses the OSU Herbarium and the Oregon State Arthropod Collection, two important scientific resources containing more than 3.5 million specimens.
More than half a century old, Cordley has "served long past its expected life and now faces failure or obsolescence of nearly every system," according to a report by the board's Finance and Administration Committee.
Plans call for laboratory upgrades, new fire sprinklers and alarms, seismic and accessibility improvements, modern mechanical and electrical systems, standby power and a district chiller to provide cooling capacity for Cordley and two other research-intensive buildings on campus, among other upgrades.
The project is scheduled to be done in phases, with completion slated for summer 2024.
The board also budgeted $11 million for improvements to a 103,000-square-foot laboratory building at 4575 SW Research Way to serve as temporary "surge" space for faculty and grad students displaced by the renovation of Cordley Hall.
"When we renovate Cordley, those people will have to go someplace," said Trustee Patty Bedient, who presented the Finance and Administration Committee's recommendations to the board. "This is the place."
When the Cordley Hall renovations are complete, the Research Way building will serve as surge space for future building renovations and, eventually, as a permanent home for OSU research and innovation activities.
"We're not building for building's sake," OSU President Ed Ray assured the board. "We have a strategy that we need to expand and upgrade our (overall) research capability."
Other construction projects approved by the board on Friday included:
• A $24 million project to improve and reroute Washington Way between 15th and 35th streets. The work includes improvements required by the city of Corvallis in relation to the construction of Student Legacy Park and the Advanced Wood Products Laboratory and addresses setback and safety issues regarding the railroad tracks that run beside the street.
• Creation of a new campus operations center at the site of the former OSU Foundation offices at Southwest 35th Street and Western Boulevard. The $26.5 million project includes a mix of renovations and new construction to house all of OSU's facilities, infrastructure and operations units at one location.
• A $6.5 million renovation of Cascade Hall. The western side of the two-story, 39,000-square-foot building on Southwest Washington Way, built in the 1960s, is currently vacant. The empty ground floor space will be remodeled to accommodate the Navy ROTC program, which is being displaced by the Washington Way project, while the upstairs space will be devoted to an expansion of the Public Safety Department.
• A second academic building for OSU-Cascades. The 50,000-square-foot building will house classrooms, labs and offices on the Bend campus and is budgeted to cost $50.2 million.
• $9.5 million in repairs to Burt Hall, which was damaged in a fire in December. The cost is expected to be covered by insurance, although some university funds may be needed to cover unreimbursed repairs.
The board took a number of other actions on Friday, approving a positive annual performance review for Ray, reviewing board policy, receiving an update on efforts to improve equity and inclusion from Chief Diversity Officer Charlene Alexander and getting a briefing on the upcoming legislative session by chief lobbyist Jock Mills.
The meeting concluded with a 45-minute executive session to discuss labor negotiations.
While the public is excluded from executive sessions, Oregon's Open Meetings Law generally permits members of the news media to monitor such sessions without reporting the content of the discussions. When the topic is labor negotiations, however, reporters are excluded as well.
The university is engaged in contentious negotiations with its new faculty union, United Academics of OSU, which is bargaining its first labor contract.