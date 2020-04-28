Oregon's COVID-19 death toll at 99

— A 69-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 23 at Adventist Medical Center.

— A 72-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 24 and died on April 26 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center.

— A 91-year-old man in Yamhill County, who tested positive on April 25 and died on April 26 at Providence Newberg Medical Center.

According to the COVID-19 weekly report of congregate living facilities issued by the Oregon Health Authority, two new cases were confirmed at Lebanon's Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home, bringing the total number of cases there since March 11 to 38, with seven deaths.

There have been 12 total cases at the Corvallis Manor, with three deaths.

Also Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles reported its offices remain closed to the general public, except six that are open by appointment only for limited commercial driver licensing services — new CDL and commercial learner permit issuance, knowledge testing, and replacement of lost or stolen CDLs.

Those offices are in Baker City, Bend, Hermiston, Medford, North Salem and Southeast Portland.