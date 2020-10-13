Oregon tops 600 COVID-19 deaths

Nearly all of those who died had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s most recent deaths were: an 83-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 5 in his residence; an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 12 at Adventist Health Portland; a 75-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 9 in her residence; a 90-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Oct. 11; a 91-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 18 in his residence; and an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center.

Friday, Gov. Kate Brown added Umatilla County to the COVID-19 watch list. It had been removed from the list on Sept. 18. It was the first time a county has been removed and then added back to the list.

Benton County was already on the list, as are Clatsop and Malheur counties.

Counties are placed on the watch list when COVID-19 cases are spreading quickly and county health officials cannot trace them to specific sources.