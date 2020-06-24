Oregon sees 191 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Oregon added 191 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
There were no new deaths, with the number steady at 192.
No new cases were found in Linn and Benton counties. The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Multnomah, 44; Washington, 42; Clackamas, 25; Umatilla and Union, 19 each; Marion, 17; Klamath, 7; Wasco, 4; Deschutes, Jefferson, Malheur, 2 each; Coos, Hood River, Jackson, Lane, Polk, Tillamook, 1 each.
Linn County has had 129 cases and nine deaths and Benton County has had 68 cases and five deaths.
Also Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced that Oregon counties have 500 people trained as investigators and COVID-19 tracers.
The OHA also has about 100 staff members who can assist counties with investigations and contact tracing.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced the state will enforce mandatory face mask rules when people leave their homes.
His actions came after the state saw an uptick in new COVID-19 cases. The rule will go into effect on Friday. A violation could result in a misdemeanor charge.
Exceptions would be for persons who can’t wear a mask due to an existing medical condition, children younger than 2, or when someone is eating in a restaurant or the like.
There have been 1,276 deaths in Washington and 28,870 positive cases.
In the U.S., there have been 120,402 deaths and 2,313,445 positive cases. Worldwide there have been 472,855 deaths and 9.13 million cases.
KGW television in Portland reported that a streetcar operator had tested positive for COVID-19 and has self-quarantined. Facilities and streetcars with which the operator may have had contact were sanitized.
Also in Oregon, an outbreak of 37 COVID-19 cases has been reported at Lamb Weston in Umatilla County. The case counts include all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts.
The investigation started on June 16, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.