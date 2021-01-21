Oregon Legislature opens on a quiet note

SALEM — For the opening day of the legislative session, it was eerily quiet at the Oregon Capitol Thursday.
The rotunda, usually filled with elected officials and their staff, interested members of the public and busloads of schoolchildren, was nearly silent due to COVID-19 restrictions and a highly visible security force on hand to quell possible violent protests — although only about a half-dozen flag-waving protesters showed up.
Sheets of plywood covered the windows on the first floor of the building, and fencing and large concrete barriers lined the north sidewalk. Numerous state troopers — some with dogs — were present, and at least a dozen members of the Oregon National Guard were stationed throughout the building.
Members of the House of Representatives were sworn in last week and met at 11 a.m. Thursday for a 20-minute session.
In pre-COVID-19 days, the viewing gallery would have be filled with family members and reporters. On this day, however, there was only a handful of reporters and no other visitors. Seats were cordoned off, with only a few available in the main area of the gallery. Committee work is being done via Internet-based meetings.
Most members of the Senate were not present, with their opening session scheduled for Friday.
Lebanon farmer Jami Cate was on the floor for her first full day of work in Salem. She was elected to represent House District 17 in November, succeeding Sherrie Sprenger, who was elected to serve as a Linn County commissioner.
“We’re doing as good as we can, but things just aren’t normal,” Cate said.
Cate said listening to a staff member read off the list of initial bills at a rapid pace was like listening to an auctioneer’s chant.
“Redistricting is definitely going to be a major issue and, of course, helping people recover from the wildfires is important,” Cate said.
Cate will serve on the Wildfire Recovery Committee and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, and she is vice chair of the Economic Recovery and Prosperity Committee.
“We are going to have to set aside partisanship and get as much help as we can to people and businesses that are suffering economically,” Cate said.
Cate added it is important that Oregon schools open soon.
Republican Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany is no longer a rookie, entering her second term representing House District 15.
She had a full day of committee meetings lined up.
She is vice chair of the Redistricting Committee and serves on Business and Labor, Transportation and the Interstate 5 Bridge committee.
“Redistricting will be a heavy lift,” Boshart Davis said. “It’s an awesome responsibility. We want to make sure the districts are set up fairly for the next 10 years.”
Boshart Davis said making the project even more difficult is that Census Bureau information is not yet available.
She has introduced House Bill 2247, which would allow counties to waive fines and fees assessed on late property tax payments due to the economic effects of the pandemic and the wildfires in the Santiam Canyon.
Boshart Davis said she thinks the Capitol should be opened up to the public.
“We can figure this out,” Boshart Davis said. “On the other hand, having much more availability on the Internet through Zoom and other videos also offers opportunities for more involvement from rural areas.”
Sen. Fred Girod, R-District 9, will lead the GOP caucus. He is co-chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means subcommittee on Capital Construction; vice chair of the Senate Committee on Rules; co-vice chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means; and will be an alternate on the Senate Committee on Conduct.
Girod understands how devastating the wildfires were, since he and his wife, Lori, lost the Mill City home overlooking the North Santiam River that his parents built in the 1960s.
He is concerned that other parts of the state, such as Southern Oregon, have gotten recovery assistance well ahead of the canyon area.
Girod said he expects carbon issues will show up somewhere during the session, but doesn’t think it will be in the form of a cap and trade bill like the one that sent Republicans scattering from the Capitol in the last session.
Girod said liability reform and getting educators vaccinated will be keys to getting children back into classrooms as quickly as possible.
Girod said he is concerned that the state, in an effort to raise $1 billion in new revenue, is going to try to tax federal CARES Act money received by Oregonians.
He said it is estimated the state could generate $250 million over two years by doing that.
Sen. Sara Gelser, D-District 8, is chair of the Committee on Human Services, Mental Health and Recovery and is serving on the Committee on Judiciary and Ballot Measure 10 Implementation, the Education Committee and the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Human Services.
Gelser served in the House from 2005 until 2015 and has served in the Senate since then.
She said the Senate will meet weekly to hold first bill readings and all committee meetings will be via Zoom.
“Certainly COVID-related vaccine programs and keeping businesses alive and getting kids safely back to school are our big issues,” Gelser said, “as is helping service workers and businesses rebuild.”
Gelser said she has been working with the Linn and Benton County health departments, the Oregon Health Authority and Samaritan Health Services to roll out vaccines as quickly as possible. Mass vaccination clinics have begun.
To learn more about vaccine eligibility, visit https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3527A.pdf
Gelser said the wildfire recovery issue will be complicated because there are people who believe the fires were caused by bad forest practices and others say it all about climate change.
“But it’s really about both. Our changing climate means we will have more fires, but we must adapt our forest practices to address that situation. There will be incredibly challenging conversations.”
Gelser is chairing the Committee on Human Services, Mental Health and Recovery, which will tackle the implementation of Ballot Measure 110, which reduces the penalty for the possession of small amounts of drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin and provides for addiction recovery services.
“This is taking a lot of my time,” Gelser said. “If we are going to put more money into the mental health and addiction recovery, we must make sure we are building out the system properly. That money needs to be well spent. Individuals who commit themselves to treatment should know they are getting high-quality services and that it’s not a waste of money but a real opportunity for those who need these services.”
Law enforcement reform is also high on her agenda.
“We are fortunate to have police departments in Albany and Corvallis that are fully accredited,” Gelser said. “I like to hold up our communities as examples of police working together to move forward.”
