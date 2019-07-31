More than 16,000 people are expected to fill the Oregon Jamboree venue behind Sweet Home High School for the 27th annual music festival, scheduled Friday through Sunday.
But up to 2,000 are expected for a free sneak peek Thursday evening, at the annual kickoff party to thank the community and volunteers.
“We had about 800 people at the kickoff party last year and judging by the amount of phone calls we keep getting, we are planning for up to 2,000 this year,” said fourth-year festival director Robert Shamek.
Shamek said there are about 950 volunteers this year, down from a high of more than 1,200 a few years ago. Several supervisors have volunteered for more than 20 years, with Larry Johnson and Donna Poirier leading the pack with 27.
Others and years of service are Deborah Maskal, 26; Penny Leland, 21; Rob Poirier, 23; Greg Harper, 22;, Michelle Gregory, 23; Cassie Richey, 21; Carol Cromwell, 21; and Shari Smith, 24.
The Thursday festivities get underway at 4 p.m. and will include acts from Nashville, including Justin Lee, Matt Stell and headliner Travis Denning. The event will also feature food and merchandise vendors, a beer garden, and free prizes. The kickoff party stage is sponsored by Weyerhaeuser, Crown Royal and Edward Jones.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local community arts programs, including purchasing curtains for the newly remodeled Sweet Home High School auditorium. Patrons will also have the opportunity to fill Crown Royal bags with goodies and notes to be sent to military personnel around the world.
Shamek is expecting a 30% larger crowd than last year, due in part to a strong talent lineup and the loss of the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival near Brownsville.
Hank Williams Jr. is Friday evening’s headliner, Chris Young will take the stage Saturday night and the Brothers Osborne will round out the festival Sunday night. Several popular acts return as well, including crowd favorite Neal McCoy on Sunday, Terri Clark and Scotty McCreery on Saturday and Cloverdayle on Friday. Cloverdayle will also perform at a new Sunday church service at 10 a.m. at Husky Field.
“Colton Emmert of the River of Life Church came to us and wanted to put together a church service,” Shamek said, adding that 10 churches are participating. "A large worship team is coming down from Washington and Cloverdayle was excited to participate.”
Shamek said the city of Sweet Home has made extensive improvements at Sankey Park, the site of the Deschutes Brewery stage.
“This has always been a very popular place during the festival,” he said. “Now, the park is even better. We think it’s going to be great. There are new restrooms and more grassy areas. It’s really nice.”
General admission tickets are still available, but VIP seating is long gone, Shamek said. Three-day tickets are $170 and one-day tickets are $130. Only a handful of the 2,060 camping sites remain.
Crown Royal is also sponsoring two special events for anyone 21 and older: a 1:30 p.m. Friday barbecue with singer Lindsay Ell, and a noon brunch Sunday with Neal McCoy. Both events take place at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. Tickets for each event are $22.