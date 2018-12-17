SWEET HOME — Ticket sales for the 2019 Oregon Jamboree jumped 50 percent in November and December over the corresponding months last year, according to music festival director Robert Shamek.
Shamek said that sales are up 10 percent for the year, but he stopped short of drawing a direct correlation between the uptick and the demise of the Willamette Country Music Festival.
“Ticket sales are definitely up,” he said. “We’re only halfway into December and we haven’t even started our 12 Days of Christmas promotion.”
Issues surrounding the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival began arising after the event in August. Vendors, including the Linn County Sheriff's Office and the Lebanon Fire District, both reported that they hadn't been paid. Both agencies were eventually paid, but other vendors at the Brownsville and Medford-area festivals, as well as a sister event held in Idaho, have not yet been paid.
That issue, along with numerous service calls at the Brownsville event, led the Linn County Board of Commissioners to revoke the festival’s five-year mass gathering permit and to reject a proposed permit for a new site near Harrisburg.
But the Jamboree, typically held before the Willamette festival, is on track for 2019.
“We will hold our 27th Oregon Jamboree next year and others aren’t able to do it,” Shamek said. “The industry is changing and you have to hunker down. We changed our talent contracts and we ended up in the black. As a nonprofit, we don’t have big outside dollars to influence our talent buys. We can only spend what we budget.”
(Proceeds from the Jamboree benefit the Sweet Home Economic Development Group.)
Shamek said the Jamboree works with the talent agency William Morris Endeavors which, through its IMG arm, owns Willamette Country Music Concerts.
“A lot of our acts are purchased through William Morris, but that has gone well,” he said. “This will affect a radius clause with acts because they were performing within a certain radius area in terms of miles. There are a lot of artists out there and we are starting to look at bookings for 2020.”
Shamek said that this year’s kickoff party held on Thursday night before the Jamboree officially opened, was a big hit.
“We had 700 to 1,000 people and we’re planning to double that next year,” Shamek said. “It is a free concert and a fundraiser for local arts programs for kids.”
Two headline acts — the Brothers Osborne and Hank Williams Jr. — have already been announced for 2019, Shamek said.
“One thing about the Jamboree is that our patrons appreciate true country music, old school,” he said. “Artists like Kenny Rogers and Hank Williams Jr. are valued by our audience. Of course, we will have things for our younger crowd as well, but we’re already seeing a lot of appreciation for Hank Williams Jr.”
T.J. and John Osborne grew up in the blue-collar fishing village of Deale, Maryland. The brothers are versed in everything from old-school country to rock 'n' roll, as featured on their 2016 debut, "Pawn Shop."
Hank Williams Jr. is the son of old-school country legend Hank Williams, whose many country hits included “Your Cheatin’ Heart.” The singer-songwriter's first TV appearances date back to 1964 on "The Jimmy Dean Show," when Williams was just 14 years old.
His style is southern rock, blues and traditional country.
His hit, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” was retooled and used for years as the intro for "Monday Night Football."
His musical style was influenced by the many talented artists who were friends with his father including Johnny Cash, Fats Domino, Earl Scruggs, Lightnin’ Hopkins and Jerry Lee Lewis.
Other acts for 2019 include Terri Clark, Lindsay Eli, Blackhawk, Neal McCoy — a Jamboree fan favorite — and Scotty McCreery and High Valley.
This year’s festival will be held Aug. 2-4 behind Sweet Home High School.
Katie Schrock, who played basketball at Oregon State and was Miss Oregon Rodeo in 2016, is the new marketing manager for the Jamboree.