Oregon COVID-19 deaths climb to 113; 70,000 nation wide

Oregon’s death toll attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus climbed to 113 on Tuesday, up four from Monday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Nationwide, deaths surpassed the 70,000 mark.
Statewide, there have been 2,817 positive cases and 62,585 negative tests. There have been 98 positive cases in Linn County resulting in seven deaths, and in Benton County there have been 39 positive cases and five deaths.
The largest number of positive cases and hospitalizations has been in people ages 50 to 59, with 509 cases, about 18% of the state’s total. The next-highest count is among people ages 40 to 49 with 487 cases, or 17%, followed closely by those ages 30 to 39 with 462 cases, or 16%.
There have been more cases among females, 1,546, than males, 1,301.
Also Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown said some state parks could begin reopening Wednesday for day-use only.
They include the Mongold boat ramp at Detroit Lake; Tryon Creek in Portland; Willamette Mission, north of Keizer; State Capitol State Park in Salem; The Cove Palisades boat ramp at Lake Billy Chinook; Prineville Reservoir boat ramp; Joseph Stewart boat ramp on Lost Creek near Shady Cove; and Pilot Butte near Bend.
Parking will be limited.
“As we begin to slowly open up recreation sites, state parks and ski area opportunities, it is critical we ensure the health and safety of staff, volunteers and the public,” Brown said in a news release. “And that begins with each of us taking personal responsibility to be good stewards of our parks and each other.”
On Monday, 13 cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Bornstein Seafoods processing plant in Astoria, leading to the temporary closure of two facilities.
Also on Monday, Hector Calderon, who was the first Oregonian to test positive for COVID-19, was discharged from Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center after more than two months of treatment.
He was transferred to a skilled nursing facility.
In addition to being the first confirmed case in Oregon, he was the second patient in the nation determined to have contracted the virus through community spread. The infection was not directly related to someone recently traveling from one of the initially hard-hit nations that were targets for containment.
Calderon was among the first patients in the nation to be treated with Remdesivir, which was approved Friday by the Food and Drug Administration for widespread use in people with severe cases of COVID-19.
