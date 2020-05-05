Oregon COVID-19 deaths climb to 113; 70,000 nation wide

“As we begin to slowly open up recreation sites, state parks and ski area opportunities, it is critical we ensure the health and safety of staff, volunteers and the public,” Brown said in a news release. “And that begins with each of us taking personal responsibility to be good stewards of our parks and each other.”

On Monday, 13 cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Bornstein Seafoods processing plant in Astoria, leading to the temporary closure of two facilities.

Also on Monday, Hector Calderon, who was the first Oregonian to test positive for COVID-19, was discharged from Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center after more than two months of treatment.

He was transferred to a skilled nursing facility.

In addition to being the first confirmed case in Oregon, he was the second patient in the nation determined to have contracted the virus through community spread. The infection was not directly related to someone recently traveling from one of the initially hard-hit nations that were targets for containment.

Calderon was among the first patients in the nation to be treated with Remdesivir, which was approved Friday by the Food and Drug Administration for widespread use in people with severe cases of COVID-19.