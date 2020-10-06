Oregon adds 9 COVID-19 deaths

They were: an 89-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 5 in her residence; an 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; a 64-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; an 81-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 3 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho; a 71-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Oct. 5 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho — he did not have underlying conditions; a 61-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct. 4 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho; a 72-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 4; a 93-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 26 in her residence — presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed; and a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Sept. 2 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.