Oregon adds 8 deaths, 299 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 555, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
There were 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 33,291.
Benton County added eight new cases, bringing its total to 322 cases and six deaths, and Linn County added four new cases for a total of 525 cases and 13 deaths.
New cases were also noted in the following counties: Baker,1; Clackamas, 28; Clatsop, 2; Columbia, 3; Coos, 1; Crook, 1; Deschutes, 7; Douglas, 7; Jackson, 11; Jefferson, 4; Josephine, 5; Klamath, 10; Lane, 32; Malheur, 9; Marion, 49; Morrow, 4; Multnomah, 52; Polk, 3; Umatilla, 11; Wallowa, 1; Washington, 41; and Yamhill, 5.
Underlying conditions were factors in nearly all of the new deaths, including: a 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 17 in her residence; a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on Sept. 3 in her residence; an 81-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 20 in his residence; a 67-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 27 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho; a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 25 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho; a 60-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 18 at Salem Hospital; a 57-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug.19 and died on Sept. 11 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 22 at Portland Adventist Medical Center.
There have been 7,156,562 cases in the United States and 205,268 deaths. Worldwide, there have been 33,431,133 cases and more than 1 million deaths.
On Monday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extended a moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment and no-cause evictions until Dec. 31.
Brown first enacted the eviction moratorium in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every Oregonian deserves a warm, safe, dry place to call home,” Brown said. “Since the Legislature passed House Bill 4213, thousands of people have been displaced by massive and devastating wildfires, and the global pandemic continues to make it difficult for many Oregonians, including Oregon's veterans and many families with children, to pay rent, through no fault of their own.”
Brown said it’s important to continue keeping people in their homes as Oregon heads into the fall and winter months, when temperatures drop.
Brown said she hopes the Legislature will take up the issue of housing relief during its next session.
