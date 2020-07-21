Oregon adds 7 COVID-19 deaths

There were 23 cases reported at the Walmart Distribution Center in Umatilla County. The number may include family members.

The Oregon Health Authority has also published a COVID-19 test-site locator to help Oregonians find testing sites in their community.

The interactive map is available on pages in both English and Spanish and can be toggled into multiple other languages: healthoregon.org/covid19testing or healthoregon.org/pruebasdecovid19 (Spanish).

People who experience COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact a health care provider to discuss whether to be tested. Health care providers determine whether testing is appropriate based on symptoms and test availability in their area.

The COVID-19 testing site locator was developed by Castlight, a health navigation platform that connects the information of hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources and plan designs into an online tool. Oregonians can locate nearby testing sites by entering their address or selecting state, county and zip. Oregonians should call the COVID-19 testing site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability and hours.