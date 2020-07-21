Oregon adds 7 COVID-19 deaths

Seven more Oregonians have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the state death toll to 269, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
None of the deaths were in Linn or Benton counties, although one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Benton County, bringing the total to 129 and six deaths. Linn County has had 198 positive cases and 10 deaths.
Statewide, 299 new cases were recorded, bringing the state’s total to 15,139.
Multnomah County saw the most new cases, with 67, followed by Umatilla with 59 cases, Marion with 40 and Washington with 32. Other cases were recorded in: Baker, 2; Clackamas, 15; Clatsop, 3; Columbia, 1; Coos, 1; Deschutes, 7; Douglas, 3; Harney, 2; Hood River, 4; Jackson, 5; Jefferson, 8; Josephine, 2; Klamath, 1; Lake, 1; Lane, 3; Malheur, 18; Morrow, 10; Polk, 3; Union, 2; Wasco, 1; and Yamhill, 8.
Oregon deaths were: an 88-year-old Clackamas County woman with underlying conditions; an 88-year-old woman from Malheur County; a 52-year-old man from Multnomah County with underlying conditions who died at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 59-year-old man from Washington County who died on July 15 at St. Vincent Medical Center; an 88-year-old man in Clackamas County with underlying conditions who died July 19 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center; an 87-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying conditions; and a 47-year-old man from Umatilla County with underlying conditions who died July 17 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
There were 23 cases reported at the Walmart Distribution Center in Umatilla County. The number may include family members.
The Oregon Health Authority has also published a COVID-19 test-site locator to help Oregonians find testing sites in their community.
The interactive map is available on pages in both English and Spanish and can be toggled into multiple other languages: healthoregon.org/covid19testing or healthoregon.org/pruebasdecovid19 (Spanish).
People who experience COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact a health care provider to discuss whether to be tested. Health care providers determine whether testing is appropriate based on symptoms and test availability in their area.
The COVID-19 testing site locator was developed by Castlight, a health navigation platform that connects the information of hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources and plan designs into an online tool. Oregonians can locate nearby testing sites by entering their address or selecting state, county and zip. Oregonians should call the COVID-19 testing site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability and hours.
Oregon’s testing guidance encourages testing for anyone with symptoms in consultation with a health care provider. If testing resources are limited, the following groups should be prioritized:
• Healthcare workers and first responders (EMS, public safety workers)
• Residents, staff, children, and others in non-hospital congregate settings (e.g., residential care facilities, group homes, schools, agricultural workplaces, food processing plants, jails or prisons, shelters)
• Workers who provide direct care or services in multiple group facilities or who provide in-home services (e.g., hospice care workers, physical or occupational therapists, in-home personal care workers)
• Essential front-line service workers who have regular contact with large numbers of people (e.g., those working in grocery, pharmacy, transit, delivery, and other critical infrastructure services)
• People 65 years of age or older
• People with underlying medical conditions, including, but not limited to, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, lung disease, obesity, and immunocompromising conditions
• People who identify as Black, African American, Latinx, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Asian American or Pacific Islander
• People who identify as having a disability
• People whose first language is not English
• Pregnant women
• People whose condition requires hospitalization
• People who, within 14 days of their symptom onset, had close contact with a confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 case
