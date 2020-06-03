Oregon adds 3 COVID-19 related deaths

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 157, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday morning.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 4,335. The new cases are in the following counties: Linn and Benton, 1 each; Hood River, 4; Lincoln, 2; Marion, 8; Multnomah, 10; Umatilla, 1; Wasco, 2; and Washington, 4.
Linn County has 118 positive cases and 9 deaths. Benton County has 56 positive cases and 5 deaths.
Oregon’s 155th COVID-19 death is a 36-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 31 and died the same day at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
The 156th death is a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 1 and died on May 22 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
The 157th death is an 81-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on April 6 and died on May 26 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported an outbreak of 13 COVID-19 cases at Bob’s Red Mill in Clackamas County. The outbreak investigation started on May 27.
The risk to the general public from this outbreak is low Anyone with questions or concerns about their risk of exposure, should contact their health care provider.
Statewide, the greatest number of positive cases, 753, are among those ages 40 to 49, follow closely by 737 cases in those ages 50 to 59. There have been 560 cases in those ages 60 to 69 and 239 cases in people 80 and older.
There have been more females who have tested positive, 2,253, versus 2,079 males. But there have been more deaths among men, 89, than women, 68.
Worldwide, there have been 6.47 million COVID-19 cases and 381,624 deaths. In the United States, there have been 1.87 million cases and 108,000 deaths.
