Oregon adds 3 COVID-19 related deaths

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 157, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday morning.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 4,335. The new cases are in the following counties: Linn and Benton, 1 each; Hood River, 4; Lincoln, 2; Marion, 8; Multnomah, 10; Umatilla, 1; Wasco, 2; and Washington, 4.

Linn County has 118 positive cases and 9 deaths. Benton County has 56 positive cases and 5 deaths.

Oregon’s 155th COVID-19 death is a 36-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 31 and died the same day at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

The 156th death is a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 1 and died on May 22 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

The 157th death is an 81-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on April 6 and died on May 26 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported an outbreak of 13 COVID-19 cases at Bob’s Red Mill in Clackamas County. The outbreak investigation started on May 27.