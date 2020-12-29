Oregon adds 16 COVID-19-related deaths

COVID-19 has claimed 16 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,449, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
None of the fatalities were Linn or Benton county residents.
There also were 713 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 111,227. There were 22 cases in Linn County, bringing its total to 2,575 with 32 deaths, and seven in Benton County, bringing its total to 1,311 cases and 11 deaths.
Other cases by county were: Baker, 25; Clackamas, 90; Clatsop, 9; Columbia, 6; Coos, 26; Crook, 1; Deschutes, 39; Douglas, 6; Gilliam, 1; Grant, 1; Hood River, 5; Jackson, 36; Jefferson, 4; Josephine, 15; Klamath, 12; Lake, 4; Lane, 60; Lincoln, 12; Malheur, 12; Marion, 88; Morrow, 2; Multnomah, 105; Polk, 11; Tillamook, 1; Umatilla, 26; Union, 6; Wasco, 6; Washington, 60; Wheeler, 1; and Yamhill, 14.
Oregon’s deaths included a 51-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died Dec. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
The oldest person was a 92-year-old man from Hood River who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died Dec. 23 at his residence. The Oregon Health Authority was confirming the presence of underlying medical conditions.
On Monday, 4,356 doses of vaccine were administered statewide, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 25,972. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.
There are 527 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 12 more than Monday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, up six.
The Oregon Health Authority also announced Tuesday that it is expanding its multilingual Safe + Strong education and outreach campaign with a new theme, “Love Finds a Way.”
Information about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be available in 12 languages.
“Oregonians continue to show their resilience through this pandemic by finding new ways to stay connected while physically apart,” said Oregon Public Health Director Rachael Banks. “Whether it is wearing a mask when around anyone you don’t live with — including close friends and relatives — or keeping our social groups small, love, and a good plan, will keep us strong.”
The campaign has partnered with more than 170 community-based organizations statewide to expand access to lifesaving information and support.
OHA data show that 38% of COVID-19 cases have been linked to people who identify as Latino/a/x and more than 50% of cases have been linked to people identifying as Black, Asian, American Indian/Native Alaskan, Pacific Islander or Latino/a/x.