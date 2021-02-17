Oregon adds 1 death, 411 COVID-19 related cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,138, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The state’s latest coronavirus fatality was an 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on Feb. 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

There also were 411 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 150,875.

Linn County added six new cases, bringing its total to 3,505 with 54 deaths, and Benton County added 15 new cases, bringing its total to 2,196 with 16 deaths.

Other cases by county are: Baker, 2; Clackamas, 40; Columbia, 1; Coos, 11; Crook, 2; Curry 3; Deschutes, 8; Douglas, 37; Harney, 1; Jackson, 42; Jefferson, 3; Josephine, 13; Klamath, 2; Lake, 3; Lane, 21; Lincoln, 1; Marion, 25; Multnomah, 134; Polk, 6; Umatilla, 4; Wallowa, 3; Wasco, 1; Washington, 22 and Yamhill, 5.

OHA reported that 7,568 COVID-19 shots were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,282 doses were administered on Monday and 2,286 were administered on previous days.