Mailbag: Writer terrified of suicide lane

I agree with Phil Hays (Mailbag, April 8), who opposes the proposed traffic change on Circle Boulevard.
I have bike-commuted on Circle on and off for 40 years, and still do when the weather is nice. I even used Circle with my young daughter in a child seat on the bike. I have never been intimidated by traffic when on my bike on Circle. There are not that many bike riders who use Circle.
I am far more terrified of the center turn “suicide lane” this change would create.
I do understand that crossing Circle is not easy for pedestrians. I think they are pushing a bicycle solution for a pedestrian problem. I do have to use the signals when crossing Circle as a pedestrian. Creating a wider lane for bikes and only one lane of cars would not make it easier for pedestrians. Adding more well-maintained pedestrian-activated signals would make Circle safer for pedestrians.
Louise Marquering
Corvallis
