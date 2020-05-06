Mailbag: Writer terrified of suicide lane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I agree with Phil Hays (Mailbag, April 8), who opposes the proposed traffic change on Circle Boulevard.

I have bike-commuted on Circle on and off for 40 years, and still do when the weather is nice. I even used Circle with my young daughter in a child seat on the bike. I have never been intimidated by traffic when on my bike on Circle. There are not that many bike riders who use Circle.

I am far more terrified of the center turn “suicide lane” this change would create.

I do understand that crossing Circle is not easy for pedestrians. I think they are pushing a bicycle solution for a pedestrian problem. I do have to use the signals when crossing Circle as a pedestrian. Creating a wider lane for bikes and only one lane of cars would not make it easier for pedestrians. Adding more well-maintained pedestrian-activated signals would make Circle safer for pedestrians.

Louise Marquering

Corvallis

