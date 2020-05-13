Mailbag: Writer didn't have the concept

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reply to April 26 article written by Vickie Bailey, “Government health care a bad idea:” I believe she does not have the concept of Medicare for All.

Several years ago the Rand Corporation did a study to find out what the best plan to finance health care in Oregon will be. They discovered that the least costly would be a plan similar to Medicare or veterans insurance. Medicare for All has nothing to do with the delivery of care from doctors or hospitals. Rand’s report stated administrative cost would be around 6% where most insurance companies’ is 21%. Why?

Medicare would not had paid millions of dollars to have the Portland Trail Blazers basketball building named Moda Center (Moda Insurance), or the Portland Timbers soccer team stadium named after Providence Insurance Company. Caring for patients would never be the responsibility of the government. Medicare for All is intended for medical professionals and pharmacies to send their billing to one central place instead of 37 different places. For more information and the facts, go to www.hcao.org.

Ray E. Hilts

Albany

