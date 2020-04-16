Mailbag: Will red voters decrease by fall?

Mailbag: Will red voters decrease by fall?

{{featured_button_text}}

Sooooo … Just to clarify, it is widely known that Trump Republican governors have resisted implementing many things regarding social distancing in their states.

Therefore, are these Republican states going to have an increased chance of exponentially increased deaths of their generally small-town rural Republican voters? Next, balance this with the fact that some of the larger cities in some of these red states have blue mayors who have already implemented a stricter framework of social distancing for their blue populations.

Concluding, is it theoretically possible there could be a relative decrease of red voters in some of these red states this November?

Grant Roberts

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News