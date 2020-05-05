Mailbag: Why encourage countryside drive?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

From the Roses and Raspberries column of the GT, April 26: “Why not add a nice drive through the countryside as part of your shopping trip, especially when gas is so cheap?”

How to react to the incredible ignorance of that question? It’s common knowledge over our entire home planet that the biggest threat to humanity, and in fact to all sentient beings, and in fact to all life on earth, is not the COVID-19 virus, but the effects of human-generated climate change.

And the primary cause of this threat is an accumulation of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, generated in large part by the burning of fossil fuels over the past couple of centuries.

So the idea of encouraging Oregonians to drive around our countryside is simply ignorant and irresponsible behavior. I hope the author (conveniently unnamed) will print a retraction of this remarkable suggestion. This is the kind of journalism that has placed so many of our news outlets squarely in the cemeteries of newspaper history.

Shame on you, GT. Is it too late to invite Mike McInally to come back and save this threatened local entity? Until recently, the GT had a mature, educated editor to avoid this kind of ignorance. But... obviously... no more. I miss Mike!