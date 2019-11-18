"Rolling Stone" and "The Huffington Post" recently maintained a profound, premeditated misunderstanding of who sets “official foreign policy."
Under the Constitution, the President of the United States determines foreign policy. Such direction is in keeping with the classical duties of an ambassador most grievously violated in World War II.
In his book, "The Immediate Origins of the Second World War," Donald Cameron Watt makes the point that the duty of an ambassador is to accurately explain his country’s leader to the other country and to accurately explain the other country and their leader to the head of his/her government. Per Watt, there the involvement in foreign policy ends.
Probably the most egregious example of someone failing in that responsibility was Great Britain’s ambassador to Germany. Watt said, “If blame must be attached to diplomatists rather than statesmen, it must be Sir Nevile Henderson, as to all the amateur intermediaries whom the prospect of war called into activity. Their reports and their conceptions failed to convey the raw hatred, the unswervable and determined hostility with which Hitler regarded Britain."
You have free articles remaining.
In his book "Failure of a Mission," Sir Neville Henderson defends himself by saying, “The only real question was whether it was intended to use this German might as backing for the attainment of not illegitimate aims or for the prosecuting of illegitimate ambitions. ... The contrary had first to be proved." He took on that analysis and decision himself and left Neville Chamberlain with an inaccurate understanding of Hitler.
Nolan Nelson
Eugene (Nov. 17)