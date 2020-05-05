Mailbag: What have we done to deserve this?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lots of us believe that we must ultimately pay for our sins. The chickens come home to roost. Along with that many believe that the punishment should fit the crime. It should be proportional.

It was the Egyptians of Exodus who were visited with the 10 plagues for their treatment of the Israelites. Now it’s the USA’s turn. Just this past week we’ve been subjected to a president telling us to inject or ingest disinfectants, a suggestion so inane that it forced the manufacturers of household cleaning products to provide disclaimers and warnings for their products. Trump blew it off as sarcasm.

Then we had Mitch McConnell, majority leader of the United States Senate, suggest that the federal government should allow blue states that were suffering financial difficulties due to the coronavirus to go bankrupt, leaving them unable to pay for police, fire, health or education services. Never mind that federal law doesn’t permit states to declare bankruptcy. And why only blue states?

So now I have to wonder what great wrong we’ve done to be exposed to such callous ignorant leadership. If the punishment fits the crime, we must be guilty of a doozy.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0