Mailbag: What caused slow response to virus?

On Feb. 4, President of the United States Donald Trump gave a State of the Union Address that clearly pointed out the Chinese virus was a pandemic and headed our way.

On Feb. 6, the Democrats, in a pure partisan vote, impeached Trump and tied up the administration with a senate court trial that voted him not guilty.

How many people have lost their lives due to the Democrats’ tying up our government in a time of real threat to the nation? Obviously the slower response to the Chinese flu can be laid right at the Democrats’ feet for standing in the way in the name of politics. Thousands will die, maybe hundreds of thousands, because Democrat politics is all about hating Trump so bad they don’t care about the nation.

While you sit at home, reflect on the path here to this crisis; look who was working to make America great with good jobs and real prosperity, then look who stood in the way. Now standing in the way has killed a whole lot of people and destroyed the economy. It’s the path Democrats chose, so you fellow Democrats will reap what you have sown with all your hate.

How is it feeling so far? No need for shame; karma will set it right.