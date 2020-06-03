Mailbag: Wearing a mask is a trivial ask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is not unusual to feel resentment and a loss of freedom when new rules are enacted for the public good, especially right now, when we all feel rather powerless and uncertain.

But, from having to wear a shirt and shoes in restaurants to wearing seat belts while driving, we, as a nation, have weathered the inconveniences and managed to survive. We will get through the mask inconvenience too. And in the grand scheme of things, pulling up a bandanna or scarf to cover one’s face occasionally and when appropriate is a pretty trivial and inexpensive ask — and hopefully will be short-lived.

The bigger issue, and the source of so much angst by those of us who are not willing to risk catching an unpredictable and lethal virus, is that the denier/non-complier — without a barrier — has no control over where (or on whom) their respiration or cough droplets land; and, unless simultaneously tested, has no way of knowing if the droplets are benign or infectious.

In other words, such behavior requires everyone else to assume the risk without their consent. So whose loss of freedom is really at risk?

David Reinert

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0