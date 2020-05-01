Mailbag: We’re not all in this together

For the almost four years he’d ruled, he violated laws, engaged in amoral and murderous activities, used his power to enact revenge against foes, real or imagined, bankrupted the empire that the previous ruler had stabilized, and engaged in such depravity that the Senate finally got together and killed him.
His name was Gaius Julius Caesar, better known by his nickname, Caligula. He was thought of as a psychopathic brat who cowed the Roman Senate into inaction until they finally killed him.
Caligula is the early Roman Empire’s version of Donald Trump.
Like Trump, Caligula had supporters whose interests were so linked with Caligula that they let him have his way … until they killed him.
Like Caligula, Trump has vociferous supporters, most of whom don’t care what Trump does as long as he gets Roe v. Wade overturned. That is their main deplorable goal.
The deplorables are not part of my personal “we’re all in this together.” Nor are the GOP deplorables in the U.S. Senate. It’s a Trump Senate, with some leaders depraved as Trump.
Let’s all remember that “we’re not all in this together.” We have dangerous opponents, some of whom think Obama should be investigated as to why he was out of the Oval Office when 9/11 happened. As standup philosopher Ron White opined, “You can’t fix stupid.”
Don’t expect the U.S. Senate to neuter Donald Brat Trump. We in-it-together citizens will have to achieve that by making sure he is voted out of office in 2020.
Michael Coolen
Corvallis
