Mailbag: We need to vote Trump out of office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The stay-in order is lifted here in Linn County. This is Trump country. Just so you know, I do not support clowns to be in charge. Trump has failed. He is failing. He will continue to fail. Americans are dying and paying for his failures!

Trump was told by experts in December 2019 that there was a virus outbreak. That it could become a pandemic. He did nothing. For 10 weeks Trump insisted the COVID-19 was a "harmless flu." He is now not allowing the real numbers of the death toll in the United States to be told to the American people.

What will it take to get this clown out of office? I can only hope to appeal to the people of this community to vote against him. He is a liar, and he conned the small group of people who voted for him. By the way, he has always been a con artist, he has six huge failed businesses that went into bankruptcy. Look it up. He lied, and now people are dying.

Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Are we going to let this clown keep his job?

Laurie Estrada

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0