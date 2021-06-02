Mailbag: We need a rep who'll work for us

Nearman is unfit for the job. In the past, his idea of service to his constituency was to vote no on almost every single issue, regardless of its obvious value, and to make a spectacle of himself by walking out on key votes. At the Dec. 21 special session, his dangerous and adolescent theatrics neutered him politically, leaving our district with no voice as the state prioritizes funding for transportation, agriculture, education, infrastructure and business relief from COVID-19.