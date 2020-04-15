Mailbag: We must have Medicare for All

Predictions of pandemic impacts include increased mortgage foreclosures due to job losses, illness and COVID-19 deaths. That will drive house values down significantly.
In some cases, values will decline below mortgage balances, as values did during the financial disaster of the 2008-09 era. This time, values may drop more than back then. Hopefully, the work being done to develop a coronavirus vaccine will soon succeed and lead to saving lives. That will begin healing all parts of our society, except, of course, the gross malfeasance that plagues the White House.
The lack of adequate medical supplies combined with a very poor response from Trump clearly shows why we must have Medicare for All.
Richard Small
Albany
